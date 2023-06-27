Interview with Dejan Beric - Real Patriot and Serbian Volunteer - 'Sniper' since 2014, who Stood Up to Defend the 'Republics of Donbass' - Part 1

Interview with Dejan Beric. Part 1

An interesting new interview is waiting for you. This time - with a man that almost everyone in Serbia knows about, a real patriot, a volunteer who stood up for the defense of the Republics of Donbass, a sniper - Dejan Beric (https://t.me/SrbijaRusija).

This video was recorded back in April, but it does not lose its relevance. In the first part, you will learn about how Dejan ended up in Russia, as well as about his combat path. After all, he started fighting against NATO at a young age.