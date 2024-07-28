BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHAT BLACKROCK HAS PLANNED 🌐 IS WORSE THAN A CRASH ♕ WHITNEY WEBB'S LAST WARNING
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
3256 views • 9 months ago

?My FREE Daily On-Chain Analysis & Crypto News In 5-Mins:

 ?? https://www.cryptonutshell.com/subscribe


?? You can NOW Become a member of our channel to support us! ??

?? https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWZg7FTpyFB9lSpk-_cVr3Q/join


BlackRock & Larry Fink CANNOT be trusted.


This is the latest warning out from Whitney Webb.


Investigative journalist Whitney Webb just gave her latest warning on BlackRock & Wallstreet. A new system of programmable money is being forged, one that can be controlled and directed solely by authority and elitess. This is only the beginning.


Whitney Webb, a columnist and researcher, recently talked on the Jimmy Door podcast about what she believes the elite class is planning for regular people. According to her, these elites want to control all assets and introduce carbon credits, claiming it's for environmental protection. However, Webb thinks this is just the start and that more complicated plans are coming.


Make sure to stick around until the end of the video as Whitney Webb reveals more mind-blowing observations about the new system they are imagining. A system to take away all of our privacy, autonomy and freedom.


To watch the full un-edited interview featured (and subscribe to a great finance resource!) check out:


Bitcoin Magazine

Whitney Webb: Bitcoin and the Plot to Destroy Financial Privacy - Bitcoin 2023


https://youtu.be/epWbaeuGICc?si=-VPMHoXaok6OstVX


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SOCIALS

Email: [email protected]

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


⬇ Other Cryptocurrency & Finance Videos For You⬇


► I interview Michael Saylor - Latest Interview on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Hyper Inflation & UFO’s (2021)

https://youtu.be/knx-HhEgzJc


► Michael Saylor: My WARNING about Ethereum | Michael Saylor on ETH 2.0 & Ethereum Price Prediction

https://youtu.be/1-tEILPjBQk


► Ethereum Supercycle! $20,000 Price Target - Should you buy Ethereum? ETH Price Prediction (MAY 2021)

https://youtu.be/7_5gMiklvGg


► Realistic Ethereum Price Prediction (2021) - ARK invest Quant Analyst REVEALS why ETH can hit $40000

https://youtu.be/SEkHjQLphtM


#Bitcoin #BlackRock #Investing


Whitney Webb Bitcoin WARNING! What They're NOT Telling You About BlackRock And Bitcoin (2024)


“This is Far WORSE Than BlackRock And Bitcoin” Whitney Webb 2024 Prediction


"What BlackRock Has Planned Is WORSE Than A Crash..." Whitney Webb's Last WARNING


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5QqzIGGRwU

Keywords
controlwhitney webbblackrocklarry finkcbdcmulti pronged attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy