6/23/2024
Philippians 1:20-21 Ready To Live
Intro: I believe that if you are not ready to die you are not ready to live. We live in this world with our greatest enemy….death….lurking at every corner, in every crevice of our lives. How do we live with the fact of death? How do we live with death?