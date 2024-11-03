Alexandra 360 W/ Special Guest Madeline Brame

Welcome to "Alexandra 360," where we dive deep into the stories and voices shaping our world today. In this episode, we are honored to feature Project 21 Ambassador Madeline Brame, a national victims' rights advocate whose tireless efforts have brought justice and support to countless families affected by violent crimes.





Madeline Brame is a beacon of hope and resilience. After the tragic murder of her son, Sergeant Hason Correa, by career criminals in 2018, Madeline rose to national prominence. Her son's case, mishandled by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, ignited her passionate fight against lenient sentences and bail reforms for repeat violent offenders.





From solitary protests outside DA Bragg's office to leading massive rallies, Madeline's voice has been instrumental in ensuring her son's killers faced justice. Her advocacy extends beyond her personal tragedy, as she works with multiple not-for-profit organizations, offering financial and moral support to other victims of violent crimes and guiding them through a complex legal system.





Madeline's powerful presence has graced prominent television news shows, radio programs, and podcasts, including Newsmax TV, "Hannity," and "The Ingraham Angle." In April, she testified before a congressional judiciary committee on crime under DA Alvin Bragg, further cementing her role as a leading critic of flawed criminal justice reforms.





Join us on "Alexandra 360" as we explore Madeline Brame's inspiring journey, her unyielding fight for justice, and her ongoing mission to protect and support victims of violent crimes. This episode promises to be a compelling and eye-opening discussion you won't want to miss.

