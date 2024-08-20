West Bank resistance showers invading occupation forces with gunfire, IEDs and ambushes as they raid northern West Bank cities of Toubas, Jenin and Nablus

Video posted early this morning. West Bank resistance showers invading occupation forces with gunfire, IEDs and ambushes as IOF raids northern West Bank cities of Toubas, Jenin and Nablus 🔫

The North is simply above the colonial law, and constant military pressure against it is only making it stronger. This is the fourth straight year of daily raids in attempt to quell the re-emerging resistance, all thanks to Saraya Al-Quds.

The West Bank is rising! 🕋