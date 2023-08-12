WHAT is the RAPTURE exactly_ What, How, When & Why_

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DLM Christian Lifestyle created this video. The author of
this video said that he has received many questions about the tribulation, the
he Rapture., the end of the age and the Antichrist. Now with so much chaos
going on in the world people start asking questions about these things. Do not
do it out of fear. Don't let fear control you. 2 Tim 1:7 " For God gave us
a Spirit not of fear but of power and love and self control. For many of you it
might feel like everything is falling apart. In truth reality is falling into
place the closer we get to end times. Many of the things going on around the
world are just a sign of birth pains of the end. You don't have to fear the
future. God has already won and He is in control. God is all-knowing. He is not
limited like we are. He knows exactly what is going to happen. Mirrored