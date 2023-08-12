BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHAT is the RAPTURE exactly_ What, How, When & Why_
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
27 views • 08/12/2023

DLM Christian Lifestyle created this video. The author of this video said that he has received many questions about the tribulation, the he Rapture., the end of the age and the Antichrist. Now with so much chaos going on in the world people start asking questions about these things. Do not do it out of fear. Don't let fear control you. 2 Tim 1:7 " For God gave us a Spirit not of fear but of power and love and self control. For many of you it might feel like everything is falling apart. In truth reality is falling into place the closer we get to end times. Many of the things going on around the world are just a sign of birth pains of the end. You don't have to fear the future. God has already won and He is in control. God is all-knowing. He is not limited like we are. He knows exactly what is going to happen. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelrapturedlm christian lifestyle
