Have you started eating the right food yet?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
71 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The Honorable Dr. Alim Muhammad: You cannot fulfill your human potential to be in the image and likeness of God and do godly things and build the kingdom of God eating the food that the devil taught Adam to eat. Wasn't that Adam's fault when he started eating the wrong food? Well, have you started eating the right food yet? And the only way you can get the right food is to grow it yourself. So why don't you do what God did? They say Jesus disguised himself as a gardener? Why don't you disguise yourself as a gardener and grow some food, grow food that is good enough for God to eat! And then you will grow into your godly potential, and it won't just be, you know, I'm using only 10% of my potential. Why?

Because you're not feeding yourself and not only feeding your body, how about your mind? How about your emotions, how about your spirit? You see, those are things that no one can stop you from doing. Who can stop you from growing food, who can stop you from praying, who can stop you from meditating, who can stop you from doing all these things that are innately human to do, even ordinary people can do it. You're stopping yourself. Unleash yourself on the world and take responsibility for yourself and stop relying on experts, like you need an expert to know how to live.

02/14/2025 - The Bassline Episode 79: The Honorable Dr. Alim Muhammad joins host Jeremiah Hosea: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-79/

The Honorable Dr. Alim Muhammad (Paximune): https://doctoralim.com

Keywords
healthnewsfoodtruthjeremiahdr alimpaximuebassline
