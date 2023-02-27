© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Honor Is Reserved For The Honorable.
Proverbs 26:8 (NIV).
8) Like tying a stone in a sling
is the giving of honor to a fool.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fools deserve no honor because their deeds are absurd.
Satan worshipers and the godless deserve no honor
because their very paths are dishonorable.
