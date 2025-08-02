BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Leave Our Kids Alone Rally 2 August 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
27 views • 1 month ago

Craig Cole is an exceptionally passionate and polished speaker for children's wellbeing. He spoke at Flagstaff Gardens, Melbourne City. He did not mince his words, firing from the hip, so to speak. Our group took a break from speaking in the Mall to join with many others to support Craig on this important topic, one that our elected representatives run from. Craig explains why. He called us to summon our courage and speak up everywhere about the pervasive evil of sexualised indoctrination of our children, even in schools these days. More info can be found at <LEAVEOURKIDZALONE.ORG> (note the Z)

Keywords
childrencourageschoolselected representativesmelbourneflagstaff gardenspassionatecraig colesexualized indoctrination
