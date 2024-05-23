BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🦴 Exploring The Museum Of Osteology 🦴
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
16 views • 12 months ago

🤔 Do you ever visited Museum of Osteology.

👨 If not no need to worry about.

🤝 Let’s explore with Richard Jacobs the founder of Speakeasy Authority Marketing, Inc. and the host of the finding genius podcast.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3yhx2W8

👨 He shares his experience. The Museum of Osteology is Created by Jay Villemarette, this museum features over 350 skeletons from around the world, collected over 40+ years. 🦕 🦓

🏛️ With two floors packed with fascinating exhibits, you can easily spend two hours exploring. Don't be fooled by its modest exterior—there's a lot to see inside!

🧠 One unique exhibit: a replica of Jay's own skull! At first glance, it might seem he’s passed away, but don't worry—he’s very much alive ✨

🔊 A must-visit for curious minds. Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📢✨☝

Keywords
osteologymuseum of osteologybone museum
