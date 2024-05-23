🦴 Exploring The Museum Of Osteology 🦴

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Do you ever visited Museum of Osteology.
👨 If not no need to worry about.
🤝 Let’s explore with Richard Jacobs the founder of Speakeasy Authority Marketing, Inc. and the host of the finding genius podcast.
👨 He shares his experience. The Museum of Osteology is Created by Jay Villemarette, this museum features over 350 skeletons from around the world, collected over 40+ years. 🦕 🦓
🏛️ With two floors packed with fascinating exhibits, you can easily spend two hours exploring. Don't be fooled by its modest exterior—there's a lot to see inside!
🧠 One unique exhibit: a replica of Jay's own skull! At first glance, it might seem he’s passed away, but don't worry—he’s very much alive ✨
🔊 A must-visit for curious minds. Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📢✨☝