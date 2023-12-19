Strength and Freedom Enabled by God Through Us





We have a forum community at https://facebook.com/groups/truesheep





Streamed LIVE on:

Watchman News: https://WWW.WATCHMAN.NEWS

Youtube: https://youtube.com/thebrunswickers

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1259872

Podbean: https://celticorthodoxy.podbean.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theBrunswickers





Podcasting on:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6blnQSaTgXET8XB1OSFbxn

Amazon music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/506c0751-fa46-473f-90a6-2ad24316e29f

iHeart radio: https://iheart.com/podcast/127978847

PlayerFM: https://player.fm/series/3528034

Google podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkLnBvZGJlYW4uY29tL2NlbHRpY29ydGhvZG94eS9mZWVkLnhtbA

Podchaser: https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-priory-5528647

Boomplay: https://www.boomplaymusic.com/podcasts/83279

Podbean: https://celticorthodoxy.podbean.com/

Samsung Podcasting app: search "the-priory"





New backups going online at brighteon,

bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3fg9WH1Fk8mv/

odysee: https://odysee.com/@thebrunswickers:1?view=home, and

gab: https://gab.com/thebrunswickers

Offline Mp3 versions are Freely Available for download from https://celticorthodoxy.podbean.com or in other formats available on request.





Participate, Apply for OCC membership, or Contact us at





https://St-AndrewsOCC.org or

https://CelticOrthodoxy.com





Email: [email protected]





Subscribe for our Free Mini E-Newsletter: https://revdrstephenmkbrunswick.substack.com/