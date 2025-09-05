© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates, alongside President Trump and Melania, said he is in talks with Trump about vaccines and gene editing.
He explained that the goal is to take American innovation to the next level, with hopes of curing and even eradicating most diseases.
Gates said his work will change the world.
Nothing to see here folks, they just want to cure the world of all known diseases, and nothing to do with micro-chipping you all and killing you all off.
Source @ShadowOfEzra
----------------
