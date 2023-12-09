BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott Adams laughing analysis of Trump's writing about the GOP debate
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
Henrik Wallin - All knowledgeCheckmark Icon
157 followers
119 views • 12/09/2023

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/111548795621606876


"So many people are asking what I thought of history’s lowest rated “presidential” debate, & how would I rate the players. It’s so easy to be a critic, but who on this subject would be better than me. To begin with, I thought Ron DeSanctimonious was terrible, with his bobble head facial movements & his walking on eggs, but that Sloppy Chris Christie was worse. He’s not fit, mentally or physically, to be President plus, he suffers from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, at levels not seen before. In other words, he is a “sick puppy.” On top of it all, his poll numbers are just 1%, in a class with “Aida” Hutchinson. He’s dead, but so is Ron, whose weird bobbing head and fresh mouth, make his high heels look good - He’s walking on eggs! Birdbrain looked different & lost, but I give her second place. Vivek WINS because he thinks l’m great. The biggest loser was Megyn Kelly, what the hell happened to her? She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn’t very much. Some things never change!"


Clip is taken from:

https://rumble.com/v40gm9c-episode-2317-cwsa-120923-fun-saturday-news-plus-i-reframe-your-whole-life.html


trumppersuasionscott adams
