Bethlehem Pastor Reverend Munther Isaac We won’t accept an apology after Gaza genocide (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-
https://youtu.be/1VCGXwh4vRw?si=rypzJxPIT8IKc2CI
28 Dec 2023 #MuntherIsaac #Israel #Palestine
Reverend Munther Isaac, senior pastor at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church of Bethlehem, talks to TRT World about the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying people are turning a blind eye to what is happening in Gaza, which is a genocide.
#MuntherIsaac #Israel #Palestine
Subscribe:
Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive
Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook
Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter
Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram
Visit our website: http://trt.world
Transcript on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.