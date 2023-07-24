WHO Militarized Against Sovereignty-United Noncompliance Leads to Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby, Coffee Chat
July 23, 2023
Dr. Jane stresses prepping & working at local levels to oppose destruction of our Freedom. Christine Anderson, EU Parliament member, presented the concept our Founding documents are based on: Of the People, By the People, For the People. Our Constitutionally Limited Republic does not allow for an outside entity to subvert National Sovereignty. The WHO is being used as the military arm of the WEF to implement worldwide control. People of each Nation must resist. United Noncompliance is the key.
buy local food, food prepping, Christine Anderson EU, Globalitarian misanthropists, world health organization unelected bureaucrats, Of the People By the People For the People, Abolition democracy, WEF power grab, United noncompliance, National sovereignty in globalization
