QUIETEST PC FAN in the WORLD Noctua NF-A12x25 LS-PWM LOW 900 RPM Review and Test #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
7 followers
0
7 views • 5 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3FBzj2b [ amazon affiliate links ] Noctua NF-A12x25 LS-PWM Lüfter - 120mm


You may ask yourself how do I get the most quiet, most calm most serene working environment with my PC possible. I show you how with one of the components being this Noctua fan! In this video I review the Noctua fan and show you the performance afterwards during video edit export and show you the parts I used and how I made my system almost silent. A must watch video!


- 🏆 UNIQUE 12v Gaming Desktop PC FANLESS Passive Cooled NH-P1 Noctua Review and How To #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/Hyak9cqXcUA

USING Noctua NH-P1, Passive CPU Cooler - Fanless Heatsink for 100% Silent Cooling https://amzn.to/3Mkov8J


- Cooler Master QUBE 500 Flatpack White High Airflow Gaming ATX PC Mid-Tower https://amzn.to/3MmpmG6


- 🚀 NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU Thermal Pad UPGRADE PTM7950 & K5 Pro Paste Guide TEST & REVIEW #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/izXgX_DvkKk

See K5 PRO Here: https://amzn.to/41GoowC or PTM7950 here: https://amzn.to/4i2xrxN [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]



- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKOZS_G8e4M

- Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/tRv4sW1UUksq/

- Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/QUIETEST-PC-FAN-in-the-WORLD-Noctua-NF-A12x25-LS-PWM-LOW-900-RPM-Review-and-Test--wisebuyreviews:6

Keywords
diygaming pcoff-grid pccomputer building
