Double Down News: Israel & The Myth of 'Self Defence' (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-

https://youtu.be/GNqilIwiqAM?si=aF-iYjwLtCMKDCw6



Oct 15, 2023If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it's on those who say "Israel has a right to defend itself”





David Hearst is editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye. For more detailed coverage visit ► https://www.middleeasteye.net





Join the Future of Journalism ► https://www.patreon.com/DoubleDownNews





Support DDN ► https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC&source=url&ssrt=1697458906475

Transcript available on YouTube channel