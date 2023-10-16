Double Down News: Israel & The Myth of 'Self Defence' (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-
https://youtu.be/GNqilIwiqAM?si=aF-iYjwLtCMKDCw6
Oct 15, 2023If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it's on those who say "Israel has a right to defend itself”
David Hearst is editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye. For more detailed coverage visit ► https://www.middleeasteye.net
Join the Future of Journalism ► https://www.patreon.com/DoubleDownNews
Support DDN ► https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC&source=url&ssrt=1697458906475
Transcript available on YouTube channel