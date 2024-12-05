SDA Pastor Ron Kelly Fired. Michigan Conference of Seventh day Adventists What Would Ellen White do?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ron Kelly was Fired by the Michigan Conference of Seventh Day Adventists this week. He is no longer the pastor of Village Church In Berrien Springs, Michigan. The apostasy among SDA Church leadership is getting worse as we near the Sunday Law crisis. If Ellen White were alive, what would she do?
Ellen White on Offshoots, Independent Atoms, Self Supporting Work, The SDA GC. State Line SDA Error: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfOtTkSgR5o&t=404s
The Remnant Escape Apostasy in Revelation 5. Bible Prophecy Prophesies Protestantism In Adventism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gloMZUwPcTo&t=1s
Ted Wilson & SDA Church: Trafficking In The Church. Investing Tithe & Offering In The Stock Market: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKOVyw1VcRo&t=2s
Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g27XJOQkEk&t=292s
Ted Wilson Allows Vatican 2 Worship. Jesuit Ignite Revival @ Germantown SDA Church w/ Maranda Curtis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J93ukDhF4WY&t=3s
SDA Dreams 3 Angels Message Is Outside General Conference. Latter Rain In Self Supporting Workers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2_FknPGspc&t=1s
Ted Wilson, Ganoune Diop, & Mark Finley Fulfill Ellen White's Dream. Jesuits Infiltrate SDA Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS-rOgADegk&t=2462s
Ted Wilson, Ganoune Diop, & Reinder Bruinsma In Jesuit Activity. SDA Apostasy, No 3 Angels Message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KarmORaFrgQ&t=3771s
#SDA
#EllenWhite
#Adventist
#RonKelly
#SDAApostasy
#SDAPastor
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Zelle: 757-955-6871
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
David House