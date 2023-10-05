BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lizzie Marbach | No More Compromise! | Anatomy of the Church and State #22
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
1 view • 10/05/2023

*NOTE* This episode is audio only.Political activist and sister in Christ, Lizzie Marbach, joins me to discuss the challenges of being a Christian activist, tips and tricks for Christians looking to become politically active, why politicians who claim Christ seem to constantly compromise their Biblical values, and why she was fired from the Ohio Right To Life organization.


Lizzie is a Christian, wife, mother, and Ohioan. She is an experienced conservative operative who has worked on a number of local, state, and national campaigns–including President Donald Trump’s 2020 Reelection campaign. Most recently she worked as the Director of Communications for Ohio Right to Life where she was let go for voicing her Biblical beliefs.


FOLLOW Lizzie

@LizzieMarbach


LINKS Discussed

https://endabortionnow.com/


https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty


Topic Timeline


1:28 Lizzie’s Faith journey

6:05 Political journey

7:52 Joining Right to Life

8:53 Inside baseball

10:08 Challenging times

11:55 Tweet drama

12:39 Bold Conservatism

13:55 Max Miller controversy

14:50 Saying something is evil and Left language control

16:18 Squishy Moderates

17:30 Christians in office

18:56 Fear of Man not God

21:20 Separation of Church & State

22:14 Christian cowards and Pragmatism

24:01 Progressive push in Ohio

26:03 November election in Ohio

27:10 Parent rights and political conviction

29:03 Apathetic Evangelicals

30:01 The Great Commission

31:00 Romans 13

32:48 Pastor involvement

34:58 Pastors and political issues

36:03 Approaching your Pastor

37:45 Brazen Conservatism

41:10 How to build back Christian Foundation

42:50 Christians losing the Foundation

44:32 Getting started in grassroots movement

46:31 Pragmatic temptation and Words of Caution

48:55 Guest closing remarks

50:46 Closing prayer

Keywords
conservativebiblicalrepublicanbiblical principleschristian podcastconservative christianbest christian podcaststop christian podcastsgood christian podcastlizzie marbach
