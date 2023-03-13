Andrew Wakefield Explains How The MRNA Genetic Engineering Covid Vaccine Is Like An Operating System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▶️ Full video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZPrBM17ggJ4G/
✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hope
♥️ Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, Romans 1:21-22
✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/