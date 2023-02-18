BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flatten The Curve By Vikka Draziv (2022)
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
90 views • 02/18/2023

The shape of the Earth was Satan's greatest deception. People ask why does it matter. It matters because when I bring somebody to the word, they think the Bible is a made-up fairytale. Starting in Genesis 1, and then all throughout the Bible, God tells you there is a Firmament, the Earth is stationary and shall NOT be moved, four corners of the Earth, ends of the Earth, etc. Read the Bible. It tells you what you're living in, NOT on.


#FlatEarth


Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing

Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander

Visit me on Gab: @Dv8


bibleflat earthgenesisdocumentaryfirmamentstationary
