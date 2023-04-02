Warning: Prepare for Persecution!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prepare-for-persecution/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On March 30, 2023, a heavy blanket of sorrow came over me….. and I knew that it was the LORD wanting me to seek HIM about why.
I then received one of the most sobering messages I have ever received….. so much so, that I will only share portions of it, for now.
After receiving it, I asked the LORD why I was so sorrowful,…. It felt like someone had died!"