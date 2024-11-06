The occupation forces shot colleague Rabie Al-Munir, Al-Arabiya Channel photographer, with live bullets in the abdomen.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Article on the injury of colleague Rabie Al-Munir, Al-Arabiya cameraman, and the targeting of journalists, an interview with colleague Ameed Shahada, Al-Arabiya correspondent and eyewitness to what happened.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 05/11/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video