Quo Vadis





June 30, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 29, 2023.





Dear children, announce, without fear, the truth proclaimed by My Son Jesus and defended by the true Magisterium of His Church.





You are walking towards a great spiritual shipwreck and only those who love and defend the truth will remain firm in the faith.





The enemies will act against the true Church of My Jesus.





The great persecution will strike the good consecrated, but the Lord will not abandon them.





I am your Mother and I come from Heaven to offer you My Love.





Be docile to My Appeals.





Fear not.





I will be with you although you do not see Me.





When you feel the weight of the cross, give Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who is your Way, Truth and Life!





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





Open your hearts and accept the Will of God for your lives.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on April 30, 2020:





Dear children, bend your knees in prayer, for many souls will walk in the darkness of false doctrines.





There will be a great shipwreck in the faith and the pain will be great for My poor children.





Stay with Jesus. Defend His Gospel and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.





Those who remain faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.





Be attentive. In everything, God first.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.

Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWJ1yCgFZtw





