#38 - Succeeding In 2024 - Press Forward With The Blessing!
Resistance Chicks
1351 Subscribers
13 views
Published a month ago

Once God told me something while I was passing through a difficult time.

"Keep moving forward like your blessing was right around the corner."


Since then I have learned the importance of this statement, along with developing plans with God.


Get my book on Amazon also get the audio @ https://bornagainaskings.com

Keywords
godjesus2024press forwardplan year

