🔥🔥LIVE Exclusive With Paul Stone! The CHINA Problem And It’s Impact On American Sovereignty, Prosperity & Privacy.🔥🔥
6 months ago
China … Made In America.
Over the past 30 years, American lawmakers have implemented comprehensive policy initiatives which have created the very conditions necessary for the rise of the Chinese Communist Party and their geo-political and economic dominance today.
Today we dive into the China Problem with regular contributor and currency expert Paul Stone. His recent Substack article lays out in stark terms just how bad our own government has screwed us on behalf of the CCP and indicates there is NO END in sight even as a new administration takes the reins in Washington, DC.
We are going to have to save ourselves.
“China is doing a damn good job, thanks in no small part to the woeful lack of loyalty to us residents by our central government. By outsourcing critical industries, basic manufacturing, neglecting cybersecurity, and enabling corporate greed, your government has effectively placed our life systems inside Beijing.” ~ @the_paulstone
For American to be GREAT again - we must become emancipated from dependence on China.
https://rumble.com/v5ywc52-live-exclusive-with-paul-stone-the-china-problem-and-impact-on-american-pro.html
SJ Show Notes
Follow Paul Stone on Twitter: @the_paulstone
Sign up for Paul’s Substack: https://thepaulstone.substack.com
Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy
Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6
Shannon’s Top Headlines December 13, 2024
Disease X: FALSE ALARM https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/unidentified-flu-like-illness-infects
America last? Foreign workers fill jobs while Americans are left out:
https://www.theblaze.com/columns/opinion/america-last-foreign-workers-fill-jobs-while-americans-are-left-out
Trump betrayal on illegal immigration AGAIN: https://www.stridentconservative.com/trump-backing-off-his-plan-for-dealing-with-illegal-immigration-again/
China - Made In America: https://thepaulstone.substack.com
Florida Commission To STUDY Gold & Silver As Legal Tender:
https://citizens4soundmoney.org/2024/12/11/florida-gold-silver-legal-tender-study/
Trump’s Tariffs Could Spark Trade Wars - Ontario Premier:
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2024/12/11/ontario-premier-us-energy-exports-will-be-cut-off-if-trump-imposes-sweeping-tariffs-on-canada/76932454007/
Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy
