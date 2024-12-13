🔥🔥LIVE Exclusive With Paul Stone! The CHINA Problem And It’s Impact On American Sovereignty, Prosperity & Privacy.🔥🔥





Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joyShow more



China … Made In America.



Over the past 30 years, American lawmakers have implemented comprehensive policy initiatives which have created the very conditions necessary for the rise of the Chinese Communist Party and their geo-political and economic dominance today.



Today we dive into the China Problem with regular contributor and currency expert Paul Stone. His recent Substack article lays out in stark terms just how bad our own government has screwed us on behalf of the CCP and indicates there is NO END in sight even as a new administration takes the reins in Washington, DC.



We are going to have to save ourselves.



“China is doing a damn good job, thanks in no small part to the woeful lack of loyalty to us residents by our central government. By outsourcing critical industries, basic manufacturing, neglecting cybersecurity, and enabling corporate greed, your government has effectively placed our life systems inside Beijing.” ~ @the_paulstone



For American to be GREAT again - we must become emancipated from dependence on China.



Watch HERE ———>



https://rumble.com/v5ywc52-live-exclusive-with-paul-stone-the-china-problem-and-impact-on-american-pro.html



SJ Show Notes



Follow Paul Stone on Twitter: @the_paulstone



Sign up for Paul’s Substack: https://thepaulstone.substack.com



Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy



Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 13, 2024



Disease X: FALSE ALARM https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/unidentified-flu-like-illness-infects



America last? Foreign workers fill jobs while Americans are left out:

https://www.theblaze.com/columns/opinion/america-last-foreign-workers-fill-jobs-while-americans-are-left-out



Trump betrayal on illegal immigration AGAIN: https://www.stridentconservative.com/trump-backing-off-his-plan-for-dealing-with-illegal-immigration-again/



China - Made In America: https://thepaulstone.substack.com



Florida Commission To STUDY Gold & Silver As Legal Tender:

https://citizens4soundmoney.org/2024/12/11/florida-gold-silver-legal-tender-study/



Trump’s Tariffs Could Spark Trade Wars - Ontario Premier:

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2024/12/11/ontario-premier-us-energy-exports-will-be-cut-off-if-trump-imposes-sweeping-tariffs-on-canada/76932454007/



Please Support Our Sponsors:



Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy



If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com



Show less



