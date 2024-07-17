⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 July 2024)



The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.



▫️The Sever Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of AFU 57th mechanised infantry, 107th and 113rd territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk, Veterinarnoye, and Krugloye (Kharkov region).



One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 92nd Assault Brig was repelled.

AFU losses more than 170 UKR troops, 2 pickups, 1 U.S.-made M198 howitzer, 1 152-mm Akatsiya SPd artill syst, 2 152-mm D-20 howis, 1 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, & 2 Anklav electronic warfare systems. 1 AFU ammo depot was eliminated.

▫️Zapad GOFs continued to capture more advantageous lines & positions.AFU 44, 115, 116th mech'd, & 1st natl guard brigades were hit near Sinkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka, & Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 110th Territorial Defence Brig was repelled.AFU losses up to 650 UKR troops, 1 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, & 12 motor vehics.



Course of the counter-battery warfare, 1 UKR-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SPd howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 1 D-30 howi, & 1 Anklav electronic warfare station were eliminated. 3 ammo depots were destroyed.



▫️The Yug Group of Forces hit AFU 72nd mechanised, 5th assault brigades near Konstantinovka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 610 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.



In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers were eliminated. Two AFU ammunition depots were eliminated.



▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and hit units of AFU 47th mechanised, 95th air assault, 109th territorial defence brigades close to Novosyolovka, Druzhba, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by units of the Lyut Assault Brigade was repelled during the day.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 325 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 21st national guard brigades, and the 48th Separate Assault Battalion of the Territorial Defence Forces near Ugledar, Oktyabr, and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 125 Ukrainian troops, ten motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one Nota electronic warfare station.



▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault, 112th and 121st territorial defence brigades close to Pyatikhatki, Zherebryanka (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, and Mikhaylovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and three Anklav electronic warfare stations.



Three AFU ammunition depots and one military hardware depot were destroyed during the day.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit one depot of missile and artillery weapons as well as manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 136 areas.



Air defence systems shot down one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 59 unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, 628 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,709 unmanned aerial vehicles, 552 air defence missile systems, 16,602 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,379 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,013 field artillery guns and mortars, and 23,772 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

