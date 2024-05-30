© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tunisian Esperance Fans Put on Dope Art Display in Support of Palestine
Tunisian Esperance fans organize a "TIFO" show in support of Palestine in the first leg of the African Champions League final at Hammadi Al-Aqrabi Stadium in the Tunisian city of Rades during their team's confrontation with Al-Ahly from Egypt. 2024/05/18
