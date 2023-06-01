BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OUR REALITY IS LIKE THE MATRIX
CIAfuxks75@
CIAfuxks75@
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 06/01/2023

AGENDA 21 POPULATION CONTROLJIM MARRS TRILLION DOLLAR CONSPIRACY

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AveahAacy4kM/

https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-rashid-buttar-hosts-a-doctors-covid-19-roundtable-1000-voices-strong/

https://thewebmatrix.net/disclosure/1947.html

http://www.puppstheories.com/

LOVE DOES NOT EXIST TRY TO SURVIVE TIL U EXIT THIS MATRIX

https://theserapeum.com/the-black-plague-poison-2-0-covid19-was-a-jewish-depopulation-plan/

https://odysee.com/@FTC-NL:0/AGENDA-2030-21

See the track & trace via vaxnanochip patent at this link!^s

They Censor Us Because They Know People Are Waking Up 🚫👎- Judy Mikovits

https://rumble.com/user/soiritragnarok

LOVE FREE WILL IS JUST AN ILLUSION

veteranstoday com/2021/04/30/35-things-the-ruling-cabal-does-not-want-you-to-know/

https://annuanki.blogspot.com/2020/08/nothing-in-this-matrix-is-as-it-seems.html

https://m.youtube.com/@TheWhyFiles/videos

http://www.lopezcarlos.nl/dwtf/Nieuwemap/links.html#services

https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2018/02/the-strange-world-of-energy-vampires/

TRUST NO ONE https://kateofgaia.files.wordpress.com/2014/04/babylon-is-fallen-by-kate-uv-kaia.pdf

BUT REGARDLESS HOW YOU FEAR HATE JUDGE OTHERS YOU WILL ALSO GROW OLD AND EXPERIENCE DEATH

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OFkeKKszXTw

Nothing is free in this world even death cost Anunaki gold digging coins funeral or cremation Only thing left is the karmic memories how you will be reset Remembered how you made the spirit of others feel nothing is free in this matrix IS YOUR SOUL THEY WANT TO EAT REMEMBER THAT

https://celestialreport.com/pages/soulcatcher

Death cures all hatreds in time all grow old and will Die In time regardless ur beliefs race religion status wealth looks all your baggage resentments judges hatred laid to rest stay humble no one gets out alive

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/toxic-by-design-big-pharma-experts-speak-out

Matrix resurrection quote " As long as the mind controlled sheeples

believe in fear they will be always be easily manipulated and controlled governed by the SYSTEM

https://archive.org/details/20050831012015012401

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UaT5v9ZE68A

Opensourcetruth.com

Preventgenocide2030.org

NaturalNews.com

geoengineeringwatch.org

HumansareFree.com


WhatonEarthisHappening.com

Activistpost.com

Stopthecrime.net

Toxicsky.org

corbettreport.com

thecrowhouse.com

HumansareFree.com

WakingTimes.com

HowtoexittheMatrix.com

Montalk.net

zeeemedia.com

lightonconspiracies.com

- Telepathy

- Out Of Body Experiences

- Mind Control

- Medicine, Vaccines, Big Pharma companies for depopulation

control

- New World Order

- Illuminati

- The Bilderberg Group

- NASA

- Trilateral Commisson

- UFO´s / Aliens

- Financial Crisis

- Chemtrails

- Radiation, Dangers of mobile phone, WIFI

- Surveillance & Big Brother community

- Sexuality psychology relationships

https://exopolitics.org/qanon-reveals-vatican-rothschild-Reptilian Connection-connection-behind-the-deep-state/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oa22iwIJ2SQ

Keywords
newseventstoday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy