RAP star killed by VAXX poison injections (probable)

RAPPER MAGOO DEAD AT 50
Rapper Magoo, Timbaland's former collaborator, has died.
Recording artist Digital Black confirmed Magoo's passing in an Instagram post, writing, "Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all." Digital accompanied his message with a cover of Magoo (real name Melvin Barcliff) and Timbaland's 1997 album "Welcome To Our World.”
https://www.tmzDOTcom/2023/08/14/timbaland-magoo-rapper-partner-dead-dies/
