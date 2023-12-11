Last night, Ukrainian military facilities throughout the country came under another massive attack of Russian drones and missiles. Ukrainian sources reported attacks of Russian Geran UAVs in the Mykolaiv, Kirovograd and Odessa regions. Russian drones also attacked targets in the town of Snegirevka in the Kherson region.

On the morning of December 11, Russian missiles attacked the capital of the country. The local Ukrainian authorities confirmed that hypersonic Kinzhal missiles struck strategic military infrastructure facilities. However, Kiev did not clarify that the target was the notorious US Patriot anti-aircraft system deployed on the eastern bank of the Dnieper in the city.

The Ukrainian air defense forces overslept this sudden attack judging by how the sirens sounded only after the targets were hit. Even if the attack had been noticed in advance, the Patriot system would hardly have been able to repel it. On May 16, in the same city of Kiev, the Patriot system was filmed firing all its ammunition, 32 missiles, but failing to stop Russian Kinzhals. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in that attack, the radar control system and five launchers were destroyed. The results of today’s attack on the US Patriot system are yet to be revealed.

The Ukrainian military is so afraid of Russian Kinzhals that when its MiG-31K carriers take off in Russia, they declare an air alert throughout the country. That is, of course, only if they notice.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Alexander Syrsky, officially confirmed the difficult situation on the Eastern front in Ukraine. Currently, Russian troops continue offensive operations along the entire front line, which makes the situation extremely difficult for the defending Ukrainian servicemen. The Ukrainian military is forced to strengthen its defenses and save ammunition.

The Ukrainian military recognizes the loss of positions in Marinka, noting that their positions are worse in Avdeevka, in the area of Bakhmut. The deterioration of the strategic Ukrainian positions in the Donbass is a direct consequence of the failure of Kiev’s counteroffensive, where the General Staff of Ukraine lost operational and strategic reserves. After the months-long bloody battles in the South, they urgently needed to strengthen their positions in the East and hastily remove entire units from the Zaporozhye area to throw them in to different positions in the Donbass. As a result, the Russians keep advancing simultaneously near Donetsk, Bakmhut, Kupyansk as well as on the Zaporozhie front, weakened by Kiev’s short-sighted strategy.

