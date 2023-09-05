Are You Born Again?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 20th, 2021
Would there be enough evidence in court to convict you of being a Christian? Pastor Dean Odle preaches the torture and persecution of Christians and shares instances when he's had to face death and how he dealt with it. Jesus reminded us to fear Him who can not only take our physical lives but our eternal lives as well (Luke 12:4-5).
"And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent." John 17:3