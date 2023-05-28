BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Systematic Bible Study - Week 10 – New Wineskins
Criterion
Criterion
35 views • 05/28/2023

I really hesitated to post this, because the video was so jacked up – my camera usually froze, and slides are out of sync with audio. Audio is fine, and I thought the issues covered this week were important enough that I am posting anyway This covers the 2nd Galilean circuit, beginning with healing of paralytic and forgiving sinners, and various Sabbath controversies. I include Bethesda in John 5 because I am assuming that happened around Passover AD 31, so this has some discussion of Trinity.

Keywords
biblegodholy spiritjesuschristianityspiritual warfare5th generation warfare
