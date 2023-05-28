Barfi was left on the street defenseless, feeling bad, scared and hurt

Pitiful Animals





It hurt to see and hear this cry.

Barfi, an dog crawling along the road and screaming

He was abandoned at a young age, defenseless, sick and alone.

Everyone drove past to look at the boy, but no one wanted to extend a helping hand.

Barfi felt bad, scared and hurt

He was in pain both physically and mentally

What the boy needed at that time was medicine, food and care.





I named it Barfi because he shined with pure beauty.

He didn't deserve such pain

When the doctor saw the test results, he was silent for a few minutes and said nothing.

It was obvious how upset he was

Luckily there were no broken bones and his limbs are healthy

But because of these wounds and burns, Snow's body became infected.

He needed to be treated for several days for both the burns to heal and the infection to be under control.





For the past few days, I had been very worried about Barfi

But that day, when I saw the boy eating and drinking, I was very happy

I promised to give him a good life

So that he can forget the bitter past he had

Thank you for trusting me, beautiful Barfi





Barfi had a good day that day

He ate dinner like a big boy.

What made me happy was that he managed to walk under the guidance of the doctor

I knew he could do this.

I thanked the veterinary staff for not giving up on our precious boy





It was only been 40 days together, but Barfi and I had been inseparable.

Barfi and I spent a lot of time together.

Barfi had been through a lot of pain in the past

But he was still one of the gentlest dogs I had ever met.

I was trying to connect and fill the hole that was his heart

Until he felt comfortable and interested in his surroundings

I would let him step out into the big world

