Rep MASSIE goes off on Merrick Garland about the RAY EPPS indictment on a misdemeanor.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep MASSIE ON RAY EPPS: “Yesterday you indicted him.. Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence. On a misdemeanor. Meanwhile you’re sending grandmas to prison you’re putting away people for 20 years for filming. Some people weren’t there yet you have the guy on video, he’s saying ‘Go into the Capitol’ . He’s directing people toward the Capitol, he’s at the site of the first breach… and it’s an indictment for a misdemeanor?”
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1704535350310306101?s=20