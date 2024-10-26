Eleven toxic rare earth minerals used in electronic devices found in Covid injections, note Kingston

[Scientist found eleven (11)... rare earth earth minerals [called lanthanides, which are used in electronic devices] in the COVID-19 injections.] "… it explains so many of the phenomena that are going on." "These rare earth minerals are called lanthanides are used in all advanced technologies." "It's used in our smartphones for the two-way communications." "It's used in vehicles." "It's used in Elon Musk's batteries for Neuralink." "It's used in lasers and optics. " "There's something called lanthanide nanoparticles." "And what they allow these scientists to do is it allows for these nanoparticles to penetrate nerve cells and cells in the human body." "The field of science is called optogenetics, and using light, different wavelengths of light and infrared light, which we cannot even see." "It changes the genetic expression of cells within the human body." "But even just as frighteningly actually changes the way our neurons and our nerve cells work in our brain and central nervous system." "So this is about changing the genetic expression of DNA in our body as well as again, controlling our thoughts, our actions, our behaviors and our memories." "So this was groundbreaking research." "Early on in 2021 started talking about the nanotechnology that's used in here and it was clear that people were injected with electronic devices and that's exactly what these are." "They're nano-size electronic devices." "The explains why Pfizer reported the most common serious adverse event of over 700,000 out of 1.5 million people with neurological disorders." "It explains why the number one symptom of COVID-19 lung syndrome is inflammation of the central nervous system, chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, exhaustion." "These are all examples of inflammation and destruction of your central nervous system." "It also explains the the mood swings and the changes of personality that people are seeing." "It also explains people feeling disconnected from God."

Karen Kingston interviewed by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson on 17 Oct 2024 is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/gpzAMc61J674/

The scientific paper which discovered this is posted here:

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/111/353

Karen Kingston has written several articles about this here:

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/rare-magnetic-earth-metals-in-covid

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/light-based-bioelectronics-in-vaccines

https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/optogenetics-the-science-behind-hacking

https://tdefender.substack.com/p/undeclared-chemicals-heavy-metals-covid-vaccines

Mirrored - Fat News





