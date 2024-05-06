Violent Dog Learns How To Communicate With Grandma l Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
May 5, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Chori the dog is very cute, but... he's vicious. He'd go after anyone who's in his sight. What's making him so angry?! It's time to call in an expert. Trainer Kim Seungyi came to soothe the situation
More videos about ‘❤️ Itty-bitties❤️’: • ❤️ Itty-bitties❤️
#Kritterklub #dog #dogtrainer #dogbehaviorist
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKSBIpnNqqs