DIRECTED ENERGY, TARGETING INDIVIDUALS, AND A QUESTION TO FELLOW VIDEO CREATORS/CHANNELS

First of all, I don’t trust Edward Snowden.Don’t give me any flak about that. Utilize information in CONTEXT. Secondarily, ask yourself, “Am I being screwed with?”
This is a question for video creators/ channels, but I’m also asking you, the viewer of truths. What are your observations?
Original footage (material without commentary) Puretrauma357
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/