Over 50 Israeli Soldiers Come Forward to Expose the Truth
131 views • 12 months ago

This powerful compilation (which spans two decades of testimony/footage) includes firsthand testimony from more than 50 former Israeli soldiers that were on the ground in Palestine and have come forward to expose the Truth about what's really been going on beyond all the bullshit and propaganda.Testimony and accompanying footage are as follows:1) Brainwashing Israeli Soldiers and giving them unprecedented power & legal impunity to do as they please.2) Targeting & terrorizing Palestinian civilians through several strategies:- "Demonstrating Presence"- Invading or taking over civilian homes- Mock arrests- "Neighbor Procedure" (using civilians as human shields)- Curfews and Checkpoint3) Israeli settler's insane behavior & the double standards and apartheid policies used against Palestinians.



new world orderisrael palestine conflictsbrainwashing israeli soldiers
