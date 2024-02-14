Iran Piracy Cuts Shipping Traffic on the Red Sea, Expands the War on Israel | Erik Prince

Iran piracy on the Red Sea expands the war on Israel | Off Leash with Erik Prince





Iran is working assiduously to expand the war against Israel into a major regional conflict. There is no greater sign of their efforts than the piracy they’re directing through the Houthis on the Red Sea. Attacks on merchant ships have caused 60% of the traffic through the Suez Canal to re-route around the Horn of Africa, causing tremendous harm to the economies of Egypt and other nations, as well as raising prices for shipping worldwide.





Has the Biden administration done enough to thwart this piracy on the high seas and the conflict in general across Yemen, Syria, and Iraq? Find out on Off Leash with Erik Prince.