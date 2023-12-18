Create New Account
TDS: Media Desperation
Rising To New Depths

* The left’s outrage machine is backfiring.

* Where do they come up with this stuff?


The full webcast is linked below.


Stinchfield | The Media’s Claims About The Ramifications Of Trump Presidency Are Absurd. You Have To Hear Them! (18 December 2023)

https://rumble.com/v41yjbh-the-medias-claims-about-the-ramifications-of-trump-presidency-are-absurd.-y.html

Keywords
fake newsactivismmind controlpropagandadonald trumpliberalismgrant stinchfieldpsy-opbrainwashingidiocracyprogressivismleftismpsychological operationideologysubversiongaslightinghive mindcollectivismprojectionfearmongeringfanaticismderangement syndromecorrupt newsmanufactured outrageselective outrage

