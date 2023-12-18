TDS: Media Desperation

Rising To New Depths
* The left’s outrage machine is backfiring.
* Where do they come up with this stuff?
The full webcast is linked below.
Stinchfield | The Media’s Claims About The Ramifications Of Trump Presidency Are Absurd. You Have To Hear Them! (18 December 2023)
https://rumble.com/v41yjbh-the-medias-claims-about-the-ramifications-of-trump-presidency-are-absurd.-y.html
