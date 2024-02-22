THE REECE REPORT - LUCIFERASE/COVID JABS/FACE GLOWS ORANGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humanity has been infected with nano technology.
Those who have received a covid jab emit a fluorescent orange glow to their face under UV light. Those who have suffered shedding emit the glow around their nose.
Mark of the Beast?
Greg Reese
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/greg-reese