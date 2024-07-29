Top Ukrainian Commander Admits Defeat is Near & Why Nothing Will Change After US Elections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️Ukraine’s Commander in Chief General Syrsky is admitting that Ukraine is outgunned, outnumbered, and being outfought;
▪️In a recent interview General Syrsky admitted Ukraine itself is having trouble mobilizing badly needed manpower;
▪️In the same interview General Syrsky failed to articulate a coherent strategy to avoid what is essentially irreversible and inevitable defeat;
▪️The US proxy war against Russia in Ukraine was always designed to draw Russia into a costly fight in the hopes of overextending Russia but at the cost of Ukraine;
▪️US policy is dominated by corporate-financier interests whom Washington serve, the only way to change US policy is to divert public money, time, attention, and energy away from these interests by paying into alternatives to them just as multipolarism is creating alternatives undermining long-standing Western monopolies;
Mirrored - The New Atlas
