Prepper Protein Breakfast Cookie
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
21 followers
57 views • 4 months ago

🥜🍪 Protein. Cookies. For. Breakfast.

 I said what I said. You’re out here spending $$$ on sugar-packed breakfast bars that leave you hungry by 10AM—but not anymore. These Oatmeal Chocolate Peanut Butter Breakfast Cookies are soft, sweet, protein-packed, and will keep you full ‘til lunch… even if you skip lunch. Best part? They cost just $0.66 a person. And yes, they’re made entirely from shelf-stable ingredients. No fridge. No fuss. Just flavor.

I’m MJ, the chaotic little genius behind LoadedPotato.org, and I’m here to eliminate your fridge stress and meal-planning anxiety with easy, quirky, budget-friendly pantry meals. These breakfast cookies? They take less time to make than one toddler tantrum. 🧃🍪 You just mix, scoop, bake, and BOOM—breakfast for the week. Plus, you can scale it for your whole crew using our Auto Grocery Calculator. Wanna feed 5? 10? A football team? We gotchu. 🏈

💻 Visit LoadedPotato.org for this full recipe, meal plans, and grocery lists that magically know what you need. You can even auto-fill your Amazon cart like a pantry wizard. 🧙‍♀️✨

 🎥 Watch the full video now for the full chaotic-cookie glory

 💬 Drop a comment if your kids love cookies for breakfast (who doesn’t?!), and tag a friend who needs a budget breakfast makeover!

 🥔 Hit that follow button for more no-fridge, no-problem meals that save time, money, and brain cells.

🍪 Giant, fluffy cookies made with oats, peanut butter, and chocolate



💪 Packed with protein, eggs, and shelf-stable ingredients



💰 Costs just $0.66 per serving—cheaper than your last snack run



⏰ Bake once, eat all week



🧙‍♀️ Free grocery calculator does the math for you



🛒 Add everything to your cart in one click



😎 No fridge. No rules. Just vibes.



https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/oatmeal-chocolate-peanut-butter-breakfast-cookies


Keywords
chocolate chip cookiesbreakfast on the goshelf stable breakfastloadedpotatoorgshelf stable recipesbreakfast cookiesprotein breakfast ideaspeanut butter oatmeal cookiespantry meal ideasno fridge recipesmake ahead breakfastbudget breakfast recipeloaded potato dawgeasy breakfast for kidscheap meal ideasno cook breakfastcookie meal prepbreakfast meal prepquick breakfast recipekid friendly breakfast
