Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Woke Cricket Australia Scraps Australia Day.
channel image
Roobs Flyers
90 Subscribers
59 views
Published a month ago

It's a pretty sad state of affairs when the National Cricket Team says NO to Australia Day.

I wonder how this will go down with the crowd, if there is one.

Cricket Australia scraps using the term 'Australia Day' at the Test Match on January 26, but they'll still do the 'standard' welcome to country to appease less than 3% of the population. 

This is why I don't like Australia anymore.

https://fb.watch/pJHVz5lLgn/?mibextid=Nif5oz

@roobsflyers

Keywords
australiabrisbanewest indieswone cricketcricket australiatest matchfrank warrell trophy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket