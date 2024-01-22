Woke Cricket Australia Scraps Australia Day.

It's a pretty sad state of affairs when the National Cricket Team says NO to Australia Day.
I wonder how this will go down with the crowd, if there is one.
Cricket Australia scraps using the term 'Australia Day' at the Test Match on January 26, but they'll still do the 'standard' welcome to country to appease less than 3% of the population.
This is why I don't like Australia anymore.
https://fb.watch/pJHVz5lLgn/?mibextid=Nif5oz
