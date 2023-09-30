BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Britain First, for Israel
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
140 followers
60 views • 09/30/2023

Karl Marx. "The theory of Communism may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property

ANARCHY: A UTOPIAN SOCIETY WHERE INDIVIDUALS ENJOY COMPLETE FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Dictatorship naturally arises out of Democracy and from the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery from the most extreme liberty. Plato

An old Cayenne proverb: The white man has to slave, the half breed earns money, the black man takes his ease.



internationaljewthe
