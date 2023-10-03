REDACTED NEWS: BLACKROCK INVESTED IN FOX NEWS JUST BEFORE TUCKER FIRED.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Blackrock is raking in billions from the destruction of Ukraine while profiting massively on the rebuilding too. Clayton Morris, a long time friend of Tucker Carlson, ponders the idea that Blackrock had something to do with Tuckers sudden departure.
WHAT IS THE CONNECTION?
In January Blackrock bought millions of share of Fox stock. A few weeks later, Tucker came out with a report on Ukraine stating how rich Blackrock was benefiting off the war. And Tucker was fired shortly after that report came out.
It looks like the Halliburton playbook.....
This is an excerpt from the 2 plus hr broadcast. (see ling below)
see full episode:
https://rumble.com/v3mh10c-breaking-blackrock-destroying-ukraine-forcing-women-to-fight-russia-redacte.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10