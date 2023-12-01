BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Newman | Who Were The Founding Members of The U.N. | Is America Spreading Communism World Wide?
The Amber May Show
The Amber May Show
34 views • 12/01/2023

Alex Newman is a journalist for several publications. He shares with Amber May who the founding members of the U.N. were. It may just shock you. Alex answers the question, is America the culprit for spreading communism to the world?

.














communismalex newmanbohemianthe amber may showamber may
