The night of June 6 saw one of the most massive strike exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides launching extensive aerial assaults targeting military, industrial, and energy infrastructure. Russian air defenses reported intercepting and destroying 174 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including Moscow and Crimea. Additionally, three Ukrainian Neptune-MD anti-ship missiles were shot down over the Black Sea.

An explosion was reported near the airport in Bryansk. A fire broke out at the fuel depot near the airfield of the Russian strategic aviation in Engels. According to local reports, a fire was seen near the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region. Ukrainian drones attacked the Progress plant in Michurinsk, located 345 km from the Ukrainian border.

However, no Ukrainian strike can be compared to the scale of the Russian night attack, which is largely assessed as revenge to Kyiv’s recent provocations. Kyiv was waiting for the strikes but failed to repel them. Russian forces launched a large-scale devastating offensive against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, military-industrial sites, and logistics networks. Military factories, airfields, air defense facilities and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine across the country were struck.

According to the Ukrainian military, in total, 407 UAVs, 6 Iskander-M and 2 Iskander-K missiles, 36 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile were launched. The Ukrainian air defense allegedly managed to intercept 406 targets. But Kyiv’s reports can rarely be trusted, and the devastating damage suffered last night reveal these lies.

Kyiv was a primary focus, with the city covered with fires. The Patriot system was fiercely resisting, but it was destroyed. Numerous explosions rocked the capital. Last night, for the first time since winter, Russia inflicted massive defeats on Ukrainian energy facilities. Among other targets, gas stations, substations and paticulary railway communications were disabled, the largest CHPP-5 and Darnitskaya CHPP-4, the Bolshevik factory were struck.

Aalmost all other regions, including the Western Ternopil, Lutsk, Lviv, and Chernihiv, also faced strikes, with reports of fires at industrial facilities and disruptions to critical infrastructure. Reports suggested a missile strike on the Motor repair plant, a facility crucial for maintaining Ukrainian military equipment.

The scale of the Russian strikes suppose that this could be the long-awaited retaliation for Kyiv’s terrorist attacks and the Spiderweb operation. The scale of the Russian offensive suggests a coordinated effort to degrade Ukraine’s logistical and industrial capacity, though the intensity of the strikes, while substantial, does not necessarily indicate strategic revenge. Taking into account Russia’s military potential, today’s strike may only be the beginning of a series of daily devastating attacks on the remains of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Mirrored - South Front

