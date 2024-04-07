HIGH FAT and VEGGIE. Salted to Taste. 2x per DAY. This LOWERS your Blood Pressure. Dr. Ken Berry

This food lowers your blood pressure naturally.

Dr. Ken Berry on the High Blood Pressure Diet. Two regular or small meals a day. Eat as much fat and veggies (low carb) till comfortably full. Several tiny fatty snacks as needed to learn intermittent fasting. This diet also lowers body inflammation. Natural GROUND and/or SEA SALT. Low-carbs. High Fat.

"It's going to help keep your insulin at LOW-Normal. It's going to help keep your cortisol, your aldosterone very low-normal. This will help you get rid of inflammation [and] get rid of fluid that you are holding. This will allow your kidneys to pee off the [extra] fluid...I've seen this diet lower peoples blood pressure 20 or 30 points back towards normal..." ~ Dr. Ken Berry

Learn about HEALTHY FATS HERE:

http://energyme333.com/articles/healthFats.html

Reduce your blood pressure/hypertension with a healthy fat and medium-low carb / intermittent fasting diet! These natural foods will help your body naturally lower your blood pressure so you can REDUCE MEDS. High fat mini-snacks are ok: avocado, cheese, egg etc. See Dr Mindy Pelz on EASY intermittent fasting: https://www.brighteon.com/fa1165e2-b56d-4e39-9790-5c6f9c8ba0ce

"...I've seen thousands of people use [this diet] to lower blood pressure 20-30 points, often getting to STOP their blood pressure medications after enjoying this diet for a few weeks/months. While eating this way, you will get to eat until you are completely full, and will get to salt [GROUND or SEA SALT] your food to satisfy your taste...." ~ Dr. Ken Berry

FULL SHOW: Dr. Ken Berry, High Blood Pressure Diet; Improve Hypertension 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WINftBaz3oI

Dr Ken Berry Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@KenDBerryMD/videos

More at: Heart Disease and High Blood Pressure Playlist on BRIGHTEON:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/4195a145-2061-4687-8ea9-57e71a0cd6f8?index=1



